Calexit backers drop 1 California sec...

Calexit backers drop 1 California secession bid, try again

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Nov. 9, 2016, file photo, Marcus Ruiz Evans, center, vice president of The Yes California Independence Campaign, talks to about California succeeding from the United States and becoming its own nation in Sacramento, Calif. Ruiz Evan's said Monday, April 17, 2017, that he notified officials that he intends to withdraw the California Nationhood ballot measure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 42 min Abeula Cabama 41
How to Recover Deleted Data from Sony Xperia XZ... 6 hr YuliaKarymova 3
Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 10 hr rachelhot 1
Dirty Snapchat usernames 12 hr Bosshog 33
How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Android Mon YuliaKarymova 3
News Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08) Sat OldLady 27
A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09) Apr 15 BeenThereBefore 32
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,960 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC