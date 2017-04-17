Calexit backers drop 1 California secession bid, try again
In this Nov. 9, 2016, file photo, Marcus Ruiz Evans, center, vice president of The Yes California Independence Campaign, talks to about California succeeding from the United States and becoming its own nation in Sacramento, Calif. Ruiz Evan's said Monday, April 17, 2017, that he notified officials that he intends to withdraw the California Nationhood ballot measure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|42 min
|Abeula Cabama
|41
|How to Recover Deleted Data from Sony Xperia XZ...
|6 hr
|YuliaKarymova
|3
|Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Samsung Galaxy S8
|10 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|12 hr
|Bosshog
|33
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Android
|Mon
|YuliaKarymova
|3
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Sat
|OldLady
|27
|A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09)
|Apr 15
|BeenThereBefore
|32
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC