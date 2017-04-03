Bystander caught in the crossfire of ...

Bystander caught in the crossfire of south Sacramento shooting

7 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

An innocent bystander was caught in the crossfire of two groups shooting at each other Monday afternoon in South Sacramento. According to an incident summary from the Sacramento Police Department, the preliminary investigation suggests that two distinct groups of people engaged in a firefight on the 6400 block of Stockton Boulevard, along a strip of Asian businesses near the Little Saigon neighborhood.

Sacramento, CA

