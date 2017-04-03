Body of Missing Sacramento woman recovered from river
Authorities say the body of a missing 62-year-old woman from Sacramento has been pulled from the Truckee River, which flows through California and Nevada. Police had responded to a South Lake Tahoe motel on April 3 after Suwinsky's ex-husband told officers the woman left the Motel 6 on foot.
