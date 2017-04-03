Bigelow announces re-election bid

Bigelow announces re-election bid

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sierra Star

State Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, from the 5th District that includes part of Madera County, will run for re-election next year and attempt to retain the seat he's held since 2012, his campaign team announced Tuesday. "Our communities need a representative in the State Assembly who will always fight for our values," Bigelow said in a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sierra Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali... 4 hr Sedgewick P Hunsa... 7
Trump Eats Detainees 6 hr Luz Morales 4
We need your answers! 7 hr Michellegerman 1
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 7 hr Jerry Brown Sux 42
Dirty Snapchat usernames 7 hr Zzz123 25
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 12 hr Bigdick Obama 29
News Holocaust survivor sees parallel between deport... Apr 2 Oh No You Di-nt 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Sacramento County was issued at April 04 at 2:09PM PDT

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,284 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC