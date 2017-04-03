Bigelow announces re-election bid
State Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, from the 5th District that includes part of Madera County, will run for re-election next year and attempt to retain the seat he's held since 2012, his campaign team announced Tuesday. "Our communities need a representative in the State Assembly who will always fight for our values," Bigelow said in a release.
