Armenian Genocide Resolution Passed the Senate Floor; The Promise Screeneed in Sacramento

Monday, April 17th, the California State Senate passed Senate Resolution 29 declaring April as a month of Armenian Genocide Recognition, commemorating the Armenian Genocide, calling for Turkey to return historic church properties to rightful congregations and requesting that the United States Government formally recognize the Armenian Genocide. In his floor speech presenting SR 29, State Senator Anthony Portantino outlined the importance of the State Senate's recognition of the Armenian Genocide for California residents and for the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.