Armed Suspect Robs Sacramento Gas Station 3 Times in 2 Weeks
A Sacramento AM-PM gas station has been robbed three times in the span of two weeks by the same armed man. The first robbery at the 8880 Fruitridge Road gas station happened on April 15, with another taking place three days later on April 18 and the most recent occurring Monday.
