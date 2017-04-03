Are your housing costs sky high? A ne...

Are your housing costs sky high? A new fight over California rent control is coming

City Councilman Steve Hansen says Sacramento and other communities where rents are rising need more housing assistance from the state. Soo Lee at her home in midtown Sacramento on March 24. Housing advocates say the governor and Legislature are ignoring the plight of many low-income renters, who increasingly are facing retaliatory evictions, massive rent increases and other tactics to get them out of valuable real estate in the state's tightest housing markets.

