Are dead people taking your parking place?

A recent state audit found a serious problem with the way California handles its parking placards and license plates for the disabled: Many of the roughly 2.9 million people with disabled parking privileges likely are dead. In a computerized cross-check of the Department of Motor Vehicles' database of placard holders and the federal government's main database of the deceased, auditors with the Bureau of State Audits identified almost 35,000 likely matches.

