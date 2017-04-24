Alleged jaywalker Nandi Cain, 24, vic...

Alleged jaywalker Nandi Cain, 24, viciously beaten by Sacramento cops, abuse continuing in jail

Sacramento - Attorney John Burris and his law firm have been retained to represent Nandi Cain, the 24-year-old African American man who, according to Burris, is the "most recent victim of racial profiling by Sacramento Police Department." Burris said that, "Mr. Cain's only real crime was 'walking while Black.'

