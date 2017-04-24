Alleged jaywalker Nandi Cain, 24, viciously beaten by Sacramento cops, abuse continuing in jail
Sacramento - Attorney John Burris and his law firm have been retained to represent Nandi Cain, the 24-year-old African American man who, according to Burris, is the "most recent victim of racial profiling by Sacramento Police Department." Burris said that, "Mr. Cain's only real crime was 'walking while Black.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Bay View.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recover Deleted Data from Broken Android on Mac
|2 hr
|Cassatty
|2
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|4 hr
|nature lover
|55
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|12 hr
|sxc
|41
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|Ely Jim
|7,096
|A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09)
|22 hr
|Fucisil
|34
|Recover Data from Samsung Galaxy S7 Broken Screen
|Tue
|JoannePark
|3
|Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi...
|Tue
|Samson
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC