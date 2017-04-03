Alaska Airlines flight makes unplanne...

Alaska Airlines flight makes unplanned landing in California

14 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Authorities say an Alaska Airlines flight headed from Sacramento to San Diego was forced to make an unexpected landing after a warning light indicated a possible fire in the plane's cargo area. Alaska Airlines Flight 3391, which was operated by SkyWest Airlines, landed without incident at Modesto City-County Airport on Sunday.

