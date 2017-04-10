Aerojet Announces Plans to a Relocate...

Aerojet Announces Plans to a Relocate or Eliminatea 1,100 Jobs in Sacramento

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Aerojet Rocketdyne will move or eliminate 1,100 of the 1,400 positions from its facilities near Rancho Cordova to its Huntsville, Alabama, location by the end of 2019, the company announced Monday. With the move, most of aerospace company's defense-programs-related work will now be based in Huntsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Recover Deleted Data from Galaxy S7 after Facto... 2 hr rachelhot 1
Dirty Snapchat usernames 5 hr Bbygirllolita 30
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) 7 hr DeVertigoLeMarcus 5,453
News House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep... 10 hr He Named Me Black... 4
Stinky Feet Sexy? 13 hr Stand By News 1
News Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ... 18 hr Reality Check 1
[Solved Problem]My Android Can Not Connect to PC Mon rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,522 • Total comments across all topics: 280,206,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC