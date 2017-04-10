Aerojet Announces Plans to a Relocate or Eliminatea 1,100 Jobs in Sacramento
Aerojet Rocketdyne will move or eliminate 1,100 of the 1,400 positions from its facilities near Rancho Cordova to its Huntsville, Alabama, location by the end of 2019, the company announced Monday. With the move, most of aerospace company's defense-programs-related work will now be based in Huntsville.
