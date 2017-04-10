Aeroject eliminating 1,100 Sacramento-area jobs
An aerospace and defense company based has announced plans to relocate or eliminate 1,100 jobs and shut down manufacturing operations in the Northern California city of Rancho Cordova. The company's rocket engine manufacturing operations will be consolidated in a new plant in Huntsville, Alabama.
