a I have nightmaresa : Black man beaten by officer for jaywalking filing federal suit

The man repeatedly punched by a Sacramento, California police officer during a questionable jaywalking stop alleges he was abused in the Sacramento County Main Jail during his subsequent arrest. In a lengthy interview, Nandi Cain Jr. said that the arresting police officer and Sacramento County sheriff's deputies painfully restrained him, forcibly stripped him as part of an unwarranted psychiatric hold and called him disparaging obscenities.

