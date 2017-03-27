911 call logs shed light on a Super M...

911 call logs shed light on a Super Moma Sherri Papinia s past

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KUIC-FM Vacaville

A 911 call log from 2003 recently released by California police reveal that the mother of Sherri Papini, the 34-year-old woman who went missing for three weeks in November after she claimed she was kidnapped while jogging, told police that her daughter was "harming herself and blaming it on [her.]" A call log from the Shasta County Sheriff's Office dated Dec. 17, 2003, indicates that Papini's mother, Loretta Graeff, alleged that her then-21-year-old daughter had been harming herself and blaming it on her. The log, obtained by The Sacramento Bee and shared with ABC News, also states that Loretta Graeff wanted "advice" because her daughter was planning on moving back in with her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holocaust survivor sees parallel between deport... 4 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) 5 hr Your Service Prov... 92
News Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi... 9 hr CORRELATION 1
Recover Lost Videos from Samsung Galaxy S7 20 hr rachelhot 1
News Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali... 20 hr Roudy the Sevente... 4
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... Fri Kelly Conway Tweety 39
Recover Deleted Text Messages on Samsung Galaxy S7 Thu rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,014 • Total comments across all topics: 279,982,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC