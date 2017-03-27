911 call logs shed light on a Super Moma Sherri Papinia s past
A 911 call log from 2003 recently released by California police reveal that the mother of Sherri Papini, the 34-year-old woman who went missing for three weeks in November after she claimed she was kidnapped while jogging, told police that her daughter was "harming herself and blaming it on [her.]" A call log from the Shasta County Sheriff's Office dated Dec. 17, 2003, indicates that Papini's mother, Loretta Graeff, alleged that her then-21-year-old daughter had been harming herself and blaming it on her. The log, obtained by The Sacramento Bee and shared with ABC News, also states that Loretta Graeff wanted "advice" because her daughter was planning on moving back in with her.
