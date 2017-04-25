3 Suspects Climb onto South Sacramento Roof After Police Pursuit
The Sacramento County sheriffs arrested three suspects early Tuesday morning after a chase that started in the Arden-Arcade area near Cal Expo. The suspects traveled on Capital City Freeway to Highway 99 where they got off on 47th Avenue.
