3 Suspects Climb onto South Sacrament...

3 Suspects Climb onto South Sacramento Roof After Police Pursuit

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The Sacramento County sheriffs arrested three suspects early Tuesday morning after a chase that started in the Arden-Arcade area near Cal Expo. The suspects traveled on Capital City Freeway to Highway 99 where they got off on 47th Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snapchat me: Control me : jjoens75 2 hr Jjoens75 1
Dirty Snapchat usernames 2 hr sxc 39
News Sacramento TV Icon Harry Martin Dies (Feb '08) 6 hr 8 all 55
News Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi... 10 hr VACCINES MAIM KILL 5
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) 10 hr Concerned citizen 69
Broken Samsung Galaxy S7 Data Recovery 15 hr perterwan 2
Sacramento Bar None Auction SCAM (Oct '10) 22 hr Gpwhls 31
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,619 • Total comments across all topics: 280,558,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC