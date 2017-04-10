114 firms in line for $91 million in ...

114 firms in line for $91 million in California tax credits

A state economic development board is considering an $8 million tax credit for General Motors in exchange for hiring more than 1,100 workers at its autonomous vehicle division in San Francisco. The GM tax credit is among $91 million in incentives for 114 companies scheduled for approval at a meeting Thursday in Sacramento.

