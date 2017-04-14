11-Year-Old Dies in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-5

CHP Woodland reports that Caleb Huiskens, 35, crashed his 2009 GMC into two cars when traffic came to a stop along the southbound lanes of I-5 near the county line of Yolo and Sacramento Counties. Officials received reports of the crash at 4:51 p.m., after a 2014 Ford being driven by Salvador Linares, 25, was struck by the GMC.

