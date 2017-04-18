1 arrested, another wanted, in Walgre...

1 arrested, another wanted, in Walgreens cosmetics robberies

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Police are searching for 23-year-old Syerra Mathis, who they believe is in the Sacramento area, for her alleged involvement in two robberies that occurred at Walgreens stores in Northern California. Police are searching for 23-year-old Syerra Mathis, who they believe is in the Sacramento area, for her alleged involvement in two robberies that occurred at Walgreens stores in Northern California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) 4 hr Vincent 5,455
News House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep... 7 hr Chicagoan by Birth 10
Recover Deleted Data from Broken Android on Mac 22 hr rachelhot 1
News Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo... 23 hr misbehaved 8
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Tue Bob Is Gay 44
How to Retrieve Deleted Photos from LG G5/G4/G3... Tue Cassatty 2
How to Recover Deleted Data from Sony Xperia XZ... Tue Cassatty 4
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,084 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC