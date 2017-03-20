Woman found shot to death in Sacramen...

Woman found shot to death in Sacramento Co. motel room

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

A woman was found shot to death in a motel room in Sacramento County, sheriff's deputies said Monday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call that someone heard a gunshot just after 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Auburn Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Samsung Tablet Data Recovery 1 hr rachelhot 1
News Sacramento Hospital Worker Arrested in Teen Pat... (May '08) 11 hr Noooo 17
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost 12 hr Dixon Girl 7
Dirty Snapchat usernames 13 hr Add me 24
Golden Voice 8/19/17 ALERT! 14 hr Alert West Coast 1
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 17 hr spud 33
How to Restore Deleted WhatsApp Chat History fr... Sun rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,526 • Total comments across all topics: 279,702,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC