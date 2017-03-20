Woman found shot to death in Sacramento Co. motel room
A woman was found shot to death in a motel room in Sacramento County, sheriff's deputies said Monday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call that someone heard a gunshot just after 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Auburn Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Samsung Tablet Data Recovery
|1 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Sacramento Hospital Worker Arrested in Teen Pat... (May '08)
|11 hr
|Noooo
|17
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|12 hr
|Dixon Girl
|7
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|13 hr
|Add me
|24
|Golden Voice 8/19/17 ALERT!
|14 hr
|Alert West Coast
|1
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|17 hr
|spud
|33
|How to Restore Deleted WhatsApp Chat History fr...
|Sun
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC