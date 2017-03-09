Water Tower No Longer Reads a Welcome...

Water Tower No Longer Reads a Welcome to Sacramento, City of Treesa

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Painters put the finishing touches on a new sign on the 130-foot-high water tower that borders Interstate 5 on Thursday with mixed results. Some people on the adjacent bike trail gave it a thumbs down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost 3 hr Birdsheet Landing... 3
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) 7 hr Freedom 36
Free Motorola Android Phone Recovery Software 17 hr Tjkkelt 2
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 17 hr Wildchild 26
Review: AVIA MOBILITY Thu Lynne 1
Recover Deleted Contacts, Photos, Messages from... Thu Looking Good 2
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) Wed LaMarcusDeLoren 83
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,921 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC