Walk Sacramento: Long awaited pedestrian improvements come to Watt...
Sacramento County supervisors signed off on safety improvements first called for a decade ago to the bustling Watt Avenue thoroughfare at a board meeting last month. The enhancements to Watt Avenue were part of a Pedestrian Master Plan first approved by supervisors in 2007.
