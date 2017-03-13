Walk Sacramento: Long awaited pedestr...

Walk Sacramento: Long awaited pedestrian improvements come to Watt...

16 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

Sacramento County supervisors signed off on safety improvements first called for a decade ago to the bustling Watt Avenue thoroughfare at a board meeting last month. The enhancements to Watt Avenue were part of a Pedestrian Master Plan first approved by supervisors in 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

