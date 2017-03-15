Vanir Group of Companies Inc. Names Esmeralda Pe a as Director of Human Resources
Vanir Group of Companies Inc. today announced that it has named Esmeralda PeA a as its new director of Human Resources and a member of the company's senior executive management team. She will be based at the company's headquarters in Sacramento.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Recover Deleted Messages on Facebook
|3 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|8 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|6
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|8 hr
|Babyygirl402
|18
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|13 hr
|Luke
|39
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|Tue
|spud
|30
|Recover Deleted Contacts on Galaxy S7
|Mon
|rachelhot
|1
|The Easiest Way to Wipe Data on Samsung Phones ...
|Mar 12
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC