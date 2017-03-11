Valley leaders urge Sacramento to raise fuel taxes for road repairs

Valley elected representatives and transportation officials are hopeful that lawmakers in Sacramento will be able to pass legislation in the next two weeks to make a dent in backlogged repairs on the region's highways and roads. Flanked by workers from various construction trade unions at a Friday press conference in front of the state Department of Transportation's office in Fresno, the leaders urged Gov. Jerry Brown, Senate President Pro Tem Kevin De Leon and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon to pass a bill that would increase fuel taxes to raise billions of dollars for road maintenance.

