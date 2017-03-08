Trump's actions raise fears about access to government data
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MARCH 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Dr. Garen Wintemute, an emergency room physician at the University of California, Davis, Medical Center, shows the website of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, on a computer in the hospital in Sacramento, Calif., on Thursday, March 9, 2017. On the day President Donald Trump was inaugurated, Wintemute got a call from a colleague, who reported that the White House had removed a climate change page from its website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|4 hr
|Babyashlee
|14
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Fri
|the Duck of Death
|5
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Fri
|RiccardoFire
|38
|Democratic club welcomes public policy advocate...
|Fri
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Free Motorola Android Phone Recovery Software
|Thu
|Tjkkelt
|2
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|26
|Review: AVIA MOBILITY
|Mar 9
|Lynne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC