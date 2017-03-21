Trump press secretary Sean Spicer hol...

Trump press secretary Sean Spicer holds White House media briefing

Donald Trump's top spokesman is holding a press conference in the White House on Tuesday, March 21. Press Secretary Sean Spicer's media briefing is scheduled to begin today at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch live video below: Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California.

