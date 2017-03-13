Trump and California headed for clash...

Trump and California headed for clash over sanctuary policies: Susan Shelley

Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

In Washington, President Trump issued an executive order that vows to withhold federal funds from “sanctuary jurisdictions,” and in Sacramento, Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, introduced Senate Bill 54, that could put the entire state of California into that category.

