Trash Talk - Tangle EP Review
"Tangle" is the latest in a string of releases for Sacramento, CA hardcore band Trash Talk. Released free-of-charge digitally, the five song EP nicely encapsulates the band's relentless drive, its strong ties to thrash and old-school hardcore punk, and its unbridled aggression.
