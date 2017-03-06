Trash Talk - Tangle EP Review

Trash Talk - Tangle EP Review

"Tangle" is the latest in a string of releases for Sacramento, CA hardcore band Trash Talk. Released free-of-charge digitally, the five song EP nicely encapsulates the band's relentless drive, its strong ties to thrash and old-school hardcore punk, and its unbridled aggression.

