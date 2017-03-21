Tornado threat for California's Centr...

Tornado threat for California's Central Valley

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Larry Crisman watches clouds circle around the sky over the Llano Seco Unit of the Sacramento River Wildlife Refuge as a severe storm brought funnel clouds and a report of a tornado touchdown Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in Dayton, Calif. less Larry Crisman watches clouds circle around the sky over the Llano Seco Unit of the Sacramento River Wildlife Refuge as a severe storm brought funnel clouds and a report of a tornado touchdown Wednesday, March ... more As thunderstorms sweep through California's Central Valley Tuesday, there's a possibility a tornado or two could strike the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) 26 min RiccardoFire 86
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost 34 min Reek Fire 8
How to Retrieve Contacts from Samsung Galaxy S7... 15 hr sweet 3
Samsung Tablet Data Recovery 20 hr rachelhot 1
News Sacramento Hospital Worker Arrested in Teen Pat... (May '08) Mon Noooo 17
Dirty Snapchat usernames Mon Add me 24
Golden Voice 8/19/17 ALERT! Mon Alert West Coast 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,283 • Total comments across all topics: 279,720,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC