Three terrible ideas Sacramento can't...

Three terrible ideas Sacramento can't seem to drop

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

State legislators introduced more than 2,600 pieces of legislation by the Feb. 17 deadline. Some of them set hugely ambitious goals, such as establishing a single-payer healthcare system; others are responses to President Trump 's actions and policies that run counter to California values; still others are simply suggestions to make existing laws work better.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) 11 hr RiccardoFire 79
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 14 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
Where to find cocaine in Sacramento 17 hr Kstizzle 20
News GOP congressman: Special prosecutor needed for ... 23 hr spocko 19
How to Recover Deleted Photos from Motorola Pho... Tue rachelhot 1
Red Light Cameras Lose Big Case In California (Feb '12) Mon Rev Ike 9
Recover WhatsApp Deleted Pictures , Videos from... Sun rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Sacramento County was issued at February 28 at 1:55PM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,055 • Total comments across all topics: 279,229,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC