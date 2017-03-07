Teaching Assistant Questions Racially...

Teaching Assistant Questions Racially Insensitive Film, Gets Barred from Classroom for Sharing Photo

11 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A substitute teaching assistant has been barred from returning to classes in Sacramento County because she took and shared pictures of images she found to be racially insensitive material that were shown to a special education class. The images were a part of a 1930s "Little Rascals" movie that was played for the students, showing a book titled "Minstrel and Blackface Jokebook."

