Stolen gun found after man crashes in Natomas

A man was arrested Sunday after leading police on a car chase and crashing into a tree, Sacramento police said. The man was taken to the hospital after the crash to get treatment for minor injuries and will be booked into Sacramento County Jail on evasion and weapons related charges, police said.

