State needs transportation reform and...

State needs transportation reform and better priorities, not tax increases, to fix infrastructure

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

This Feb. 26, 2016 photo shows the supports for a 1,600-foot-viaduct to carry high-speed rail trains across the Fresno River, under construction near Madera, Calif. There is broad agreement that California has allowed its infrastructure to seriously deteriorate, but not much accord on how to pay for the necessary improvements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty Snapchat usernames 7 hr Babyashlee 14
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost Fri the Duck of Death 5
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Fri RiccardoFire 38
News Democratic club welcomes public policy advocate... Mar 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
Free Motorola Android Phone Recovery Software Mar 9 Tjkkelt 2
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... Mar 9 Wildchild 26
Review: AVIA MOBILITY Mar 9 Lynne 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC