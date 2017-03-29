South Sacramento Homicide Suspect Surrenders in Placer County
A South Sacramento homicide suspect has turned himself in, in Placer County, while detectives searched the home where neighbors said he, his girlfriend and their young child live. A 24-year-old woman was found dead by Sacramento County sheriff's deputies with a gunshot wound to the head.
