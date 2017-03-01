Sommerfield named Woman of the Year
SACRAMENTO >> In recognition of Women's History Month celebrated each March, Senator Mike McGuire has chosen a woman from each of the seven counties in the Second Senate District as Women of the Year. Debra Sommerfield, President of the Lake County Winegrape Commission and board member for Hammers for Hope, has been chosen as Woman of the Year for Lake County.
