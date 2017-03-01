Some California prison doctors could ...

Some California prison doctors could get big raise

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

SACRAMENTO California is ready to dramatically increase pay for certain prison doctors in response to pressure to add physicians and improve inmate health care. The tentative contract with the Union of American Physicians and Dentists, obtained by The Associated Press, includes a 9 percent raise over four years for the union's roughly 1,500 members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07) 7 hr Well Well 75
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) 10 hr Lady Ellspeth 32
Kremlin Dont Own Trump 17 hr Mavis Fernley 9
How to Restore WhatsApp Deleted Pictures and Vi... Thu rachelhot 1
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... Wed Sgt Preston 2
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) Wed Sgt Preston 80
Where to find cocaine in Sacramento Feb 28 Kstizzle 20
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Sacramento County was issued at March 02 at 2:34PM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,919 • Total comments across all topics: 279,274,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC