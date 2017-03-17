Scott Wiener Introduces State Bill To Reduce Felony For HIV-Positive...
A law that makes it a felony to knowingly expose another person to HIV by having unprotected sex with them without disclosing one's positive HIV status is being targeted by State Senator and former Castro Supervisor Scott Wiener along with other lawmakers in Sacramento who see the felony designation for that action as outdated and counterproductive. "These laws - passed at the height of AIDS hysteria - treat HIV-positive people as criminals just for having sex, even without risk of transmission," writes Wiener to his Facebook page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
