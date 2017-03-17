Scott Wiener Introduces State Bill To...

Scott Wiener Introduces State Bill To Reduce Felony For HIV-Positive...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

A law that makes it a felony to knowingly expose another person to HIV by having unprotected sex with them without disclosing one's positive HIV status is being targeted by State Senator and former Castro Supervisor Scott Wiener along with other lawmakers in Sacramento who see the felony designation for that action as outdated and counterproductive. "These laws - passed at the height of AIDS hysteria - treat HIV-positive people as criminals just for having sex, even without risk of transmission," writes Wiener to his Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's how California ended up with too much so... 44 min Solarman 1
Dirty Snapchat usernames 11 hr evogamer213 20
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) 16 hr Ryan Prince 5,450
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) Thu Sgt Preston 84
Recover Deleted Pictures from Android SD Card Thu rachelhot 1
How to Retrieve Deleted Photos from Sony Xperia... Thu Tjkkelt 2
How to Recover Deleted Messages on Facebook Wed rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,606 • Total comments across all topics: 279,630,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC