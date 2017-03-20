San Juan Water District hikes up wate...

San Juan Water District hikes up water rates Read Story Anne Di Grazia

If your water comes from San Juan Water District you might see a rate increase in May. The proposed hike will raise rates by 41 percent over the next five years. San Juan has 10,000 connections serving about 30,000 people.

