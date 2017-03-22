San Joaquin Valley farms get bump in federal irrigation water
Sacramento >> Users of federal water north of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta will get 100 percent of their requests this year, while those south will get more than in recent years. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Wednesday announced allocations through the Central Valley Project, and the 65 percent given to south-of-delta farmers was met with howl of outrage even though it's a huge increase from the 5 percent they got last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Data Recovery Software for Lenovo Phones a...
|4 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Recover Hangouts Messages on Android
|11 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|13 hr
|Logic 101
|26
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|16 hr
|Roudy the Sevente...
|9
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Android
|Tue
|qwwers
|2
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Motorola Pho...
|Tue
|qwwers
|2
|How to Recover Deleted Files from Android SD Card
|Tue
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC