San Joaquin Valley farms get bump in federal irrigation water

5 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Sacramento >> Users of federal water north of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta will get 100 percent of their requests this year, while those south will get more than in recent years. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Wednesday announced allocations through the Central Valley Project, and the 65 percent given to south-of-delta farmers was met with howl of outrage even though it's a huge increase from the 5 percent they got last year.

