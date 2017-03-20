Same Huskies Kill Second Cat at Womana s West Sacramento Home
Gearing up for another round of chemotherapy, 11-year-old Bobby clings to 10-month-old Buck -- the only cat he has left after a vicious attack in his yard Saturday. That's when Buck's brother, Bubba, was killed by two huskies who live in a condo complex a block away.
