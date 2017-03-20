Same Huskies Kill Second Cat at Woman...

Same Huskies Kill Second Cat at Womana s West Sacramento Home

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Gearing up for another round of chemotherapy, 11-year-old Bobby clings to 10-month-old Buck -- the only cat he has left after a vicious attack in his yard Saturday. That's when Buck's brother, Bubba, was killed by two huskies who live in a condo complex a block away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Retrieve Contacts from Samsung Galaxy S7... 8 hr sweet 3
Samsung Tablet Data Recovery 12 hr rachelhot 1
News Sacramento Hospital Worker Arrested in Teen Pat... (May '08) 22 hr Noooo 17
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost 23 hr Dixon Girl 7
Dirty Snapchat usernames 23 hr Add me 24
Golden Voice 8/19/17 ALERT! Mon Alert West Coast 1
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... Mon spud 33
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,712,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC