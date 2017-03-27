Sacramentoa s Mayor has Strong Words ...

Sacramentoa s Mayor has Strong Words for U.S. Attorney General, Sacramento Sheriff

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg used Monday afternoon to lash-out against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones. Monday morning Sessions told "Sanctuary Cities" in the U.S. that if they kept that title they may face punishment in the form of withheld federal funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacramaniacs (Sep '10) 16 hr Creeper 47
interested in oxy near sacramento (Mar '10) 19 hr Chunk 7
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) 22 hr Real 84
Manager Your Android Device Data on PC Mon Password Manager 3
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... Mar 25 jonjedi 35
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar 25 Tracybench553 1
News 4 people, including 2 children, found dead in N... Mar 25 Tracybench55 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,005 • Total comments across all topics: 279,876,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC