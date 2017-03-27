Sacramentoa s Mayor has Strong Words for U.S. Attorney General, Sacramento Sheriff
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg used Monday afternoon to lash-out against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones. Monday morning Sessions told "Sanctuary Cities" in the U.S. that if they kept that title they may face punishment in the form of withheld federal funding.
