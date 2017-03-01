Sacramento Youth Symphony presents 'Courage and Valor'

The Sacramento Youth Symphony, Los Rios Community College choirs, vocal soloists and more will present "Courage and Valor," a concert saluting law enforcement officers and firefighters, set for 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, 1515 J St. in Sacramento. Under the direction of Michael Neumann, the Premier Orchestra of the Sacramento Youth Symphony will perform patriotic favorites.

