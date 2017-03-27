Sacramento Sheriff's searching fora Read Story Staff, ABC10
An 11-year-old with high functioning autism was reported missing by family members Wednesday afternoon, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. Nathaniel "Nathan" Lasater was last seen around 4 p.m. near his home in the 5800 block of San Marcos Way in North Highlands.
