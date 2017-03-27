Sacramento Sheriff's searching fora R...

Sacramento Sheriff's searching fora Read Story Staff, ABC10

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News10.net

An 11-year-old with high functioning autism was reported missing by family members Wednesday afternoon, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. Nathaniel "Nathan" Lasater was last seen around 4 p.m. near his home in the 5800 block of San Marcos Way in North Highlands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News10.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Recover Data from Samsung Galaxy S7 Broken Screen 21 hr rachelhot 1
Rob Carlmark's is nasty. he goes deep and wide. 21 hr sickout 1
Animal abuser back in California July 2009 (Jul '09) 22 hr Amy 9
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) Wed Your Service Prov... 88
Sacramaniacs (Sep '10) Wed Well Well 49
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) Wed Mavis Fernley 7,095
Trump Eats Detainees Wed Sedgewick P Hunsa... 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,932,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC