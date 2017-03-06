Sacramento Sheriffa s Department Asks for Help Identifying Robbery Suspects
The two suspects entered the Stop and Shop convenience store on Madison Avenue near Hillsdale Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 8. One of the suspects had a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to detectives. Both suspects went behind the counter and took money and liquor.
