Sacramento Sheriff Takes on City Council Over Police Force
The shots fired before police tape went up along Sacramento's Del Paso Boulevard last month may be the first, but not the loudest in what's developing into a war of words and wills. On the other? The city's own police force and Sacramento county's sheriff - who's blasting the city on the police department's behalf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is union bank ceo steve cummings black?
|2 hr
|Union Bank Steve ...
|1
|Free Data Recovery Software for Lenovo Phones a...
|13 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Recover Hangouts Messages on Android
|20 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|22 hr
|Logic 101
|26
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Wed
|Roudy the Sevente...
|9
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Android
|Tue
|qwwers
|2
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Motorola Pho...
|Tue
|qwwers
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC