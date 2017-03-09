Sacramento Sheriff: California Sanctuary Senate Bill Threatens Public Safety
Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones has been labeled the "Joe Arpaio of California" by open border advocates for opposing the idea of turning California into a sanctuary state. Senate Bill 54, if passed, would do just that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|6 hr
|Bob
|2
|Free Motorola Android Phone Recovery Software
|8 hr
|Tjkkelt
|2
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|8 hr
|Wildchild
|26
|Review: AVIA MOBILITY
|15 hr
|Lynne
|1
|Recover Deleted Contacts, Photos, Messages from...
|18 hr
|Looking Good
|2
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Wed
|LaMarcusDeLoren
|83
|Restore Deleted Photos Videos Messages in Andro...
|Wed
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC