Sacramento Schools Create Safe Haven ...

Sacramento Schools Create Safe Haven Environment

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Undocumented students are safe in Sacramento schools. That's the message the Sacramento City Unified School District tried to send Tuesday morning as they kicked off their "Safe Haven" campaign at Luther Burbank High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 33 min davy 25
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) 1 hr LaMarcusDeLoren 83
Restore Deleted Photos Videos Messages in Andro... 1 hr rachelhot 1
News Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif... 6 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
Dirty Snapchat usernames Tue LaMarcusDeLoren 10
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost Tue Birds Landing Bob 1
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Tue Birds Landing Bob 35
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC