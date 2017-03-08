Sacramento School Changes Name of a Father-Daughtera Dance to be More Inclusive
"I've had girls I've taken to the Father-Daughter Dance, and I enjoyed it very much," he said. It's wasn't until recently the PTA president heard concerns the Crocker/Riverside Elementary School's Father-Daughter Dance and Mother-Son Hike aren't traditions everyone cherishes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|3 hr
|davy
|25
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|LaMarcusDeLoren
|83
|Restore Deleted Photos Videos Messages in Andro...
|4 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif...
|9 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|Tue
|LaMarcusDeLoren
|10
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Tue
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Tue
|Birds Landing Bob
|35
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC