Sacramento RiverTrain offers Easter Egg Express
Families love the casual atmosphere aboard the Easter Egg Express. The special train trips, which operate Saturday and Sundays, through April 15, include kid-centered activities - including an egg hunt and bounce house - and the Easter Bunny visits every table so Mom and Dad can relax without having to wait in long lines to take photos.
