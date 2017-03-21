Sacramento Republic FC Cancels Match after Field Floods
The Sacramento Republic FC has canceled Wednesday's friendly match against the San Jose Earthquakes after heavy rains flooded the pitch at Papa Murphy's Park. Season ticket holders will be given tickets to a future friendly match.
