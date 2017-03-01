Sacramento police search for suspect after chase, crash
Sacramento police are searching for a suspect who led officers on a chase Wednesday before crashing at the intersection of Truxel Road and El Camino Avenue. SPD currently searching the area for a susp who fled from ofcs in a veh pursuit and crashed.
